Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/10/23

Fishing reports were a little thin on Friday. No boats left Lewes or Indian River and Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the few folks that fished Indian River Inlet caught lots of short tog with a few keepers on sand crabs and green crabs.

I had a great time on Friday morning having a bit of skin cancer removed from my face. I suppose it was bound to happen since my mug has been exposed to the sun for 81 years. Both my wife Barbara and my son Ric have had skin cancer, so I guess it was my turn.

I use lots of suntan lotion every time I go fishing, but sooner or later it catches up to you. Now I have a face mask and hooded shirt from Fieldsheer that I will be using all the time when I am out in the sun. I guess that is a bit like closing the barn door after the horse is out.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.