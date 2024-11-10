Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/10/24

Saturday saw high winds and rough seas in the ocean and Delaware Bay.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said no boats left their docks on Saturday. Checking the long range forecast it doesn’t look good for any ocean or bay fishing until Thursday at the earliest. Mike Pizzolato and I have reservations on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland on Wednesday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was tog on green crabs and sand fleas out of the rocks that line Indian River Inlet. I asked about sheepshead, the answer, “A few.” “Striped bass at night?” “None.” “Blues on incoming water?” “Nope” “How about surf fishing?” “Too rough.”

Not a good year to be in the fishing business.

My fly-fishing reporter Ed O’Donnell hit the fly-fishing only section of White Clay Creek early in the week and found good action with the recently stocked rainbow trout.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.