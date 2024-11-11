Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/11/24

n spite of small craft advisories on Sunday, several boats fished the ocean and found good action on sea bass, tog and bluefin tuna.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid brought in 25 tog from ocean structure. It’s hard enough catching tog when it’s calm, let alone in heavy seas. The Jay Sea II had 50 keeper black sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that a couple of boats trolled up several big bluefin tuna on Sunday. The person I spoke with didn’t have the exact weight, but said they were close to and over 100 pounds. If you and your boat can take the rough seas, right now is a good time to catch a really big fish close to shore. Try trolling a Joe Shute lure on heavy tackle. The head boat Judy V ran an all-day trip and brought in a fine catch of black sea bass.

