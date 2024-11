Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/11/24

n spite of small craft advisories on Sunday, several boats fished the ocean and found good action on sea bass, tog and bluefin tuna.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid brought in 25 tog from ocean structure. It鈥檚 hard enough catching tog when it鈥檚 calm, let alone in heavy seas. The Jay Sea II had 50 keeper black sea bass.

At Hook 鈥榚m and Cook 鈥榚m we learned that a couple of boats trolled up several big bluefin tuna on Sunday. The person I spoke with didn鈥檛 have the exact weight, but said they were close to and over 100 pounds. If you and your boat can take the rough seas, right now is a good time to catch a really big fish close to shore. Try trolling a Joe Shute lure on heavy tackle. The head boat Judy V ran an all-day trip and brought in a fine catch of black sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.