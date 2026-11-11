Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/11/26

Tuesday was another snotty day and to the best of my knowledge, no boats fished the ocean or Delaware Bay. Now Wednesday is looking good. If you have a vacation day coming or are feeling a bit sick Wednesday is the day to take off and go fishing. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 10 knots and seas will be 2 feet. Thursday the wind shifts to the southwest at 10 to 15, seas build to 2 to 3 feet and by afternoon it starts to rain. Friday and Saturday the wind shifts to northwest at 25 to 30 knots and seas build to 5 to 8 feet.

When I spoke to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said tog fishing was productive at Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report