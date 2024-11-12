Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/12/24

Small craft advisories were up on Monday and no boats sailed out of Lewes or Indian River.

Burt at Hook ’em and Cook ‘em cleared up the report from Sunday. It seems private boats that fished for bluefin tuna brought in five fish, four of which were over 200 pounds. If you have never caught a big bluefin tuna, now is the time to get out and give it a try. It does take some sturdy tackle and if you plan to use your own boat, it must have a federal Highly Migratory Species Permit. These are available online. I don’t have the latest numbers for the local hot spot, but I am sure you can find out where the bluefin are being caught without too much trouble. Make sure to read and understand the bluefin tuna regulations before you leave the dock. Make a mistake and it’s a federal crime.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.