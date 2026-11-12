Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/12/26

Wednesday was as close to a fine fishing day as we are going to get for a while. Boats were able to fish in the ocean and in Delaware Bay and they did reasonably well.

Thursday the wind will pick up out southeast at 10 to 15 knots in the morning then swing around to the southwest in the afternoon with 2 to 3-foot seas. Friday everything goes to heck. Winds go northwest at 20 to 25 with gusts to 30 with rain and seas of 5 to 8 feet. Saturday is about the same.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid fished ocean structure and returned with a boat limit of tog. Private boats worked the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas and green crabs to catch nice tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report