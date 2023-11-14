Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/13/23

Monday was a nice day for fishing and the boats that ran to ocean structure did very well. Small craft advisories are already up for Tuesday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they told us the Katydid had a boat limit of 120 sea bass plus some flounder and bluefish. No other boats went out.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that the inlet rocks are still holding good numbers of small tog that will take sand fleas and green crabs. There are a few keepers in the mix if you stay with it long enough. Anglers who work the jetties at night with bucktails, live eels or black plugs are finding striped bass in the 28 to 31-inch slot.

Hook em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V had a big catch of sea bass on her all-day trip. Also in the catch were sea bass bluefish and triggerfish. A private boat went out and also brought back some sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.