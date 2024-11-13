Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/13/24

Well at least we didn’t have small craft advisories up on Tuesday. We had a gale warning instead. But don’t worry, our friend small craft advisory will be back for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Just be thankful you are not in the fishing business.

It will come as no surprise that Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported no boats departed Indian River or Roosevelt inlets.

According to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle tog to 19 inches were caught from the Indian River Inlet rocks on green crabs and sand fleas. Once again, the Inlet seems to be the only game in town. Tog are the main draw and may be caught on the aforementioned baits. Stripers are also around and will take bucktails or plugs.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the only fish they saw all day was a slot striper caught out of Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.