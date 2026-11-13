Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/13/26

Thursday we had plenty of northwest wind and boats that sailed on Wednesday stayed home on Thursday. They will be there over the weekend as northwest winds will blow 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 on Friday and Saturday and seas will run 3 to 5 feet both days. Monday the wind drops out to 10 to 15 knots and seas settle down to 2 to 3 feet.

Old Inlet had reports of tog caught on sand fleas and green crabs from the Inlet. Small stripers have also been caught on the same baits as well as bucktails and plugs.

Carol at Taylored Tackel in Seaford said crappie fishing in the Nanticoke River has been holding up well with minnows the top bait.

Steve at Smith Bait reported bass caught on minnows from Garrisons Lake.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report