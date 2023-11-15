Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/14/23

Tuesday saw small craft advisories and no boats left Lewes or Indian River.

I did have one good report from Lewes Harbour Marina. Tom Head took the Crack Of Dawn out to the tog grounds with two young ladies. Dawn Head caught an 18-inch tog and Lauryn Head had a 20-inch tog for some fine family dining.

The proposed blueline tilefish regulations for 2024 have been released by NOAA and the recreational total allowable catch will be 71,912 pounds. The season will begin on May 15 and end on November 14.

The press release I received had rules for golden tilefish, but they were not broken down by recreational and commercial fisheries. I will try to find out that information by Wednesday.

Looking for someplace to fish on these windy days, try the Nanticoke River where blue catfish are abundant.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.