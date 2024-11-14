Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/14/24

You gotta figure the 13th is going to bring bad luck and November 13th did not disappoint. First of all, my fishing buddy Mike Pizzolato and I had had reservations on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland and that was blown out for, I think, the third time this fall. Then when I made my usual phone calls, I found out, to no great surprise, that all the charter, head and private boats in Delaware stayed at their docks and on their trailers. Unless there is a drastic change in the weather, it looks like that’s where they will stay until sometime next week. The Marine Weather is calling for seas of 5 to 7 feet right through Sunday. I have been around for a long time and I do not recall a year with so many bad weather days.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did clean two stripers caught from Indian River Inlet. I suspect they were caught on bucktails during the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.