Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/15/23

Wednesday saw decent fishing weather and fish were caught over ocean structure.

Golden tilefish season will begin on January 1 with an eight fish per person bag limit for all recreational anglers. The Annual Catch Limit will be 1,964,319 pounds with no size limit.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in a boat limit of tog. The Grizzly had a mixed catch of tog and sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was no charter or head boats went out, but several private boats did and they caught sea bass and tog over ocean structure.

There was some good news from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. It seems there have been big striped bass caught on live eels at night along the south side of the Inlet. The end of the jetty and the area along the campground from the bridge to the end. I have had good luck on that corner during both tides.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.