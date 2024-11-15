Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/15/24

On Thursday I called some shops in New Castle and Kent counties because I knew with small craft advisories few boats were going out of Indian River or Roosevelt inlets.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said white perch have been caught from the tidal rivers and creeks on bloodworms. Catfish are available along with the perch and will also take bloodworms as well as cut bait and the special catfish stink baits.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us stripers have been caught at Ship John and the Cross Ledge on bucktails and cut bait. Most are undersize, but a few do fall in the 28 to 31-inch slot.

I did speak with Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly and he did make it out and found some tog for his customers.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton said there are white perch in the Broadkill River that take bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.