Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/15/26

Saturday was perfectly calm at my house, and I live about a mile from the ocean as the crow flies. The marine forecast for that body of water was entirely different with a small craft advisory up for winds of 20 to 25 with gusts to 30 and seas of 4 to 6 feet. When I spoke with Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they confirmed the forecast was correct. Sunday we will have northwest winds of 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 and seas of 2 to 4 feet and Monday, when most folks have to return to work, the winds drop out to 10 to 15 knots, and the seas drop down to 2 to 3 feet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only fishing report. Tog were caught out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report