Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/16/23

Thursday saw good weather with good fishing.

The best report came from Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic. He told us that striped bass to 50 inches have been caught near the lighthouses at Ship John and the Crossledge from boats trolling Stretch 25s. He said the anglers reported the water was as clear as they have ever seen it and that there were lots of menhaden around.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid fished ocean structure and returned with a boat limit of sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said small striped bass have been caught from the beach at Fenwick Island. I suspect bloodworms were the bait. At Indian River Inlet tog are caught during the day on sand fleas and green crabs. At night live eels fished from the end of the south jetty or along the south side of the inlet by the campground from the bridge to the end produce large striped bass.

