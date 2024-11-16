Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/16/24

Friday saw small craft advisories up and Lewes Harbour Marina did not answer the phone while Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported no boats sailed from their docks. We could see better weather by the first of next week.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog remained the only positive report from Indian River Inlet. They have been caught on green crab and sand fleas from the rocks that line the inlet with the green crabs accounting for more legal fish than the sand fleas.

When we spoke with Taylored Tackle in Seaford the news was not encouraging. It seems the only fish being caught are a few crappie taken from area ponds and spillways on small minnows fished under bobbers. Even the blue catfish, that are usually abundant, have been hard to find in the Nanticoke River and Broad Creek.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.