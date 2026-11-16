Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/16/26

Sunday we had northwest winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and 2 to 4-foot seas. Monday looks a bit better with north winds at 10 to 15 knots and 2 to 3-foot seas. As the week goes on the weather improves and we should see more activity by Wednesday and Thursday. The water temperature is 60.1 degrees at the Delaware Lightship Buoy, but only 51.8 degrees at Lewes. Striped bass have a comfort range between 50 and 60 degrees. With menhaden already here we should see big stripers any day.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only fishing report. Tog were caught out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Only skates and dog sharks were caught from the surf. Where are the big blues?

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report