Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/17/24

Saturday was yet another day of small craft advisories that will carry right on into Sunday. Come Monday, when most everybody has to return to work, the wind will drop out, the advisories will come down, and heaven forbid, the fishing in the ocean may even return to something approaching normal.

Actually, Lewes Harbour Marina did have something to report on Saturday as they checked in a keeper striper caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle also saw some stripers caught from Indian River Inlet during Friday night into Saturday morning on drifted sand fleas and live eels. Some were also caught on white bucktails from first light until sunup. Keeper tog were taken on green crabs during the day.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they told us they did clean several tog caught on green crabs from Indian River Inlet.

