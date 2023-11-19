Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/18/23

With small craft advisories up on Saturday no boats left their docks or trailers at Lewes or Indian River Marina. The small craft advisories will remain up on Sunday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the few anglers that could put up with the wind did catch a couple of tog out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crab. The wind made the surf unfishable, but no one seemed to care since there have not been any decent fish caught there all fall.

NOAA has released the bluefish regulations for 2024 and 2025. They plan to cut the number of fish we and the commercial fishermen will be allowed to take in 2024 and then increase that number in 2025. The 2025 number will be less than we were allowed in 2023. The bag limit will remain at 3 fish for those of us who fish from shore or our own boats and 5 fish for those who fish from for-hire boats.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.