Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/18/24

On Sunday no boats left Lewes Harbour Marina, but Monday the marine forecast looks promising and we just might get a report from the ocean.

I didn’t get a report from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, but Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said they cleaned several tog from Indian River Inlet so I must assume keepers were caught from there on green crabs. It seems that the crabs are producing larger tog while the sand fleas have been bringing mostly shorts. Also, no word on stripers, but I suspect a few keepers have been caught at night on live eels and drifted sand fleas. Anglers who get up early and fish from first light until sunup have caught a few keepers on 2-ounce or heavier bucktails that can get to stripers holding deep in the strong current. The shop also reported a private boat brought in a 140-pound bluefin tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.