Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/19/24

Monday was a beautiful day for fishing and some boats did very well and anglers working Indian River Inlet had some big fish. Tuesday and Wednesday look good, but come Thursday and it’s right back into the Mixmaster.

I was surprised that Lewes Harbour Marina had no report for us on Monday. I guess the nice weather snuck up on everybody.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did have a good report of over-slot striped bass caught between first light and sunrise on live eels. This was during outgoing water. Keeper tog were taken from the inlet rocks on live green crabs

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Burt told us there were two big bluefin tuna brought in on Monday. The Elizabeth Ann had a 66-inch fish and another private boat brought in a 61 incher. These fish are caught on the troll within 20 miles of the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.