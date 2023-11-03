Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/2/23

Thursday was a reasonably nice day for November and some fish were caught.

Lewes Harbour Marina said their Annual Tog Tournament will begin on November 5th and end on December 5th. Contact the shop for all the details.

They also reported the Katydid brought in a cleaning table full of black sea bass for her party. Earlier in the week the Chasin’ Tail had the Darrell Milman crew out to ocean structure and they caught lots of sea bass plus a few flounder. Last week the Jay Sea II had the Sun Belt Equipment Rental Company and John Massey and the crew from McCabe’s Mechanical Service Company out for a freezer filling trip and they did just that, with lots of sea bass plus 1 flounder and 1 porgy.

Ian Le Osten caught an over-slot striped bass on a bucktail from the northside of Indian River Inlet on Wednesday night. Tog and sheepshead continue to be taken during the day.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.