Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/20/24

According to Burt at Hook ‘em and cook ‘em the ocean was pretty rough on Tuesday morning, but several private boats made the run to the bluefin tuna grounds and the largest fish they brought back tipped the scales at 171 pounds. Some boats ran to site 10 and they caught a few tog, one sheepshead and one red drum. Other boats fished further offshore looking for black sea bass. They caught some, but were covered up with spiny dogfish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us a boat trolling at Massey’s Ditch caught a slot striper. An over slot striper was caught from the beach at Fenwick Island. This is the first successful surf catch we have recorded in a long time. Indian River Inlet is still the place to catch tog by soaking green crabs in the rocks. They had no reports of stripers on Tuesday. Wednesday looks fishable, but Thursday, fuhgeddaboudit.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.