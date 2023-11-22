Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/21/23

Tuesday saw gale warnings and rain so if anyone went fishing I fear for their sanity.

The new year does not look good for fishing for summer flounder, black sea bass and bluefish. All three will see a cut in overall landings based on data that everyone with an IQ higher than their shoe size knows is bad.

Let’s begin with summer flounder. According to the Marine Recreational Information Program there were exactly 7, that’s right, exactly 7, summer flounder caught on party (head) boats from January 1 to July 1, 2023. There are nine head boats registered in Delaware so that is less than one flounder per boat for half the year.

So OK, some bean counter that doesn’t know a flounder from a porgy can make this mistake, but the numbers are reviewed by the Scientific and Statistical Committee who you would think would certainly spot this as ridiculous.

