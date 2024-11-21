Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/21/24

Wednesday was the last day of fishable weather for the foreseeable future and boats out of Lewes made the most of the opportunity. Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Grizzly and the Katydid plus some private boats hit the tog pretty hard on Wednesday. The largest tog caught tipped the scales at 12.5 pounds and there was another caught at 11.5 plus several at 9 pounds. Green and white legger crabs were the top baits. An 80-pound bluefin tuna was also brought in to the cleaning table.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said over-slot stripers were caught from first light until sunup out of Indian River Inlet on live eels and plugs. Tog action remains good with green crabs the best bait.

Hook and Cook ‘em reported that a lot of private boats ran to the bluefin tuna grounds and found success with fish between 150 and 200 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.