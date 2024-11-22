Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/22/24

Thursday saw gale warnings and they will be up again on Friday.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported no boats sailed from Indian River or Lewes on Thursday.

The word from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle was wind! It made fishing from the inlet uncomfortable at best and not many folks showed up on Thursday. Those that did caught some tog on green crabs.

When I called Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck, I got a first-hand report from Bobby who went on a bluefin tuna quest on Friday. He and his crew set out on Bobby’s boat and when they got to the bluefin tuna grounds they trolled up a freight train. It took Bobby two hours to bring the 300-pound bluefin to the boat and I am sure they were both worn out. I must congratulate Bobby and his crew for a job well done.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.






