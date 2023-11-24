Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/23/23

Thursday was the kind of holiday you spend with you loved ones and that is exactly what I did. Both of my sons came to my home and we enjoyed a fine dinner together and I hope both will stick around on Friday to help me winterize my boat.

I don’t have any fishing reports from Thanksgiving because the shops close early before any boats that may have gone out would have returned. If anything was caught on Thursday I will have that information in Friday’s report.

Next week is the meeting of the Advisory Council on Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass. As a member I plan to introduce the idea of a 12-inch minimum size for black sea bass. There is no doubt in my mind that the shorter minimum size would cut the mortality of black sea bass dramatically. Anglers would fill their limits quickly with fewer discards.

