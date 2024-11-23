Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/23/24

As promised, there was a gale warning up on Friday and it will still be up on Saturday.

Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported no boats out on Friday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said their customers were fishing for tog at Indian River Inlet with green crabs.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said they have been cleaning some of those tog.

As a member of the Advisory Council on Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass to the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council I can pass along the good new that the 20% reduction in black sea bass proposed earlier this year will not take place. In fact, both black sea bass and summer flounder regulations will remain status quo for 2025.

We won’t know the striped bass regulations until after the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission meets in December.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.