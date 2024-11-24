Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/24/24

And we had a gale warning again on Saturday. Sunday looks bad, but come Monday when most folks go back to work and we will have west winds around 5 knots and 2-foot seas. Tuesday, when I had reservations once again on the Angler out of Ocean City Maryland, and we will have southwest winds at 15 to 20 and 4-foot seas. I have already cancelled that reservation and hope to get out sometime in December.

The sad thing about this continuous bad weather is not just the fact that we don’t get to catch the fish we know are out there, but the economic damage it is doing to the recreational fishing industry. Tackle shops lose money on not just tackle they won’t sell, but live bait that dies in the tank. Charter boats still have to pay dock rents and insurance even if they can’t leave the dock.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.