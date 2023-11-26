Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/25/23

Saturday didn’t see any charter or head boats run out of Roosevelt or Indian River inlets. The recent cold front made for some uncomfortable fishing conditions.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported a few private boats did fish in Delaware Bay for tog working structure like the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas and green crab to catch lots of shorts and a few keepers.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they have seen a few keeper tog caught out of Indian River Inlet on green crab and sand fleas with those anglers reporting a lot of throwbacks in their efforts to catch those keepers. Large striped bass have been caught at night on live eels from the Inlet with the best action along the south side of the Inlet at the end of the South Jetty and from the Inlet Bridge west to the end of the campground. Richard Faravonte caught a 4.25-pound pickerel from Ingrams Pond.

