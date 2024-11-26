Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/26/24

Boats did go out of Angler’s Dock in Lewes on Monday and Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid and the Grizzly both were able to find tog limits for everyone on their boats. A few private boats also ran and they too had excellent tog catches.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the tog action at Indian River Inlet continues to hold up with anglers taking keepers on green crabs. Unfortunately, the striped bass situation did not continue overnite. The only action from the surf has been sharks and skates.

DNREC has closed the beach north of Indian River Inlet to allow dredged material to be moved to the area to replace the sand lost to recent storms. 380,000 cubic yards of sand will be moved from a shoal that had been used before and it will protect vital transportation. Later work by the Corps will restore the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.