Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/27/23

Monday there were small craft advisories and on Tuesday we will see gale warnings. Perhaps a few hardy souls will try the Inlet for tog, but that’s it.

Beginning on November 28, you can get your Delaware Annual Surf Fishing Permits and Annual Passes. They may be purchased at any state park office and DNREC Dover Campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also buy your tags online at destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees.

The daily advanced drive-on reservation system piloted in 2023 will be permanent in 2024. It will begin on Memorial Day and run through Labor Day.

The online auction for low-digit surf fishing tags started on November 21 and will run until December 7. Go to usgovbid.com with a minimum bid of $250.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.