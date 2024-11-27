Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/27/24

We had small craft advisories up on Tuesday and no boats left Indian River or Roosevelt inlets.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported striped bass taken on bucktails during the late evening until dark. This is better than the early morning hours of first light until sunup for those of us who have trouble getting up before the sun. No color bucktail was mentioned, but I would think a white one with a nice white worm or Gulp! grub with enough weight to get down in the current should do the job.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em had no reports for Tuesday, but knocked our socks off with a report of 40 bluefin tuna caught by private boats on Monday. The largest weighed in at 140 pounds and that ain’t bad. I must admit I am surprised that none of the charter boats are fishing for these bluefins.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.