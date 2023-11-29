Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/28/23

If anyone went fishing on Tuesday they are just plain nuts. If you ventured outside at all you know how cold it was and those gale-force winds didn’t make it any better.

I did receive the bad news from our good friends at NOAA this morning. Since I sit on the Advisory Council for Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass and we are meeting via computer on Monday they thought it would be nice to lets us know what they have already decided.

The summer flounder harvest will drop by 28%. The scup or porgy harvest will drop 10%, but the black sea bass will remain status quo. The Mid-Atlantic Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in December and sort out the details and then it will be up to the states to put together the final regulations.

I will suggest they consider dropping the black sea bass size limit to 12 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.