Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/28/24

Wednesday the weather was good and the fishing was even better.

We spoke with Bobby at Rick’s Bait and Tackle in Long Neck and while he had to work on Wednesday, he did get out to the bluefin tuna grounds on Monday. He said he fished 30 to 35 miles off the beach, but heard of bluefins caught as close as 11 miles in. He trolled a Joe Shute lure with a ballyhoo and caught a 174-pound bluefin.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid caught a boat limit of tog for her party on Wednesday. Private boats brought in bluefin tuna weighing 184 and 196 pounds. Trolling was the ticket here as well.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em saw about 25 bluefins come across the cleaning table on Wednesday. The largest so far, when I called at 5:00 p.m., was 214 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.