Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/29/23

Wednesday was bitterly cold as you know if you stepped outside.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid ran to ocean structure and brought back a catch of tog.

No one answered the phone at Old Inlet but I suspect there may have been a few tog caught out of Indian River Inlet.

Maryland has issued Emergency Regulations to Increase Protections for the Striped Bass Spawning Population. The first is one that should have been done long ago. They will close the Trophy Season (May 1 to 15). It never made sense to me to target the fish that you depend on to repopulate the species.

Second, they will close the catch and keep fishery on the Susquehanna Flats (May16 to May31).

All fishing for striped bass will be closed in the bay from April 1 until May 15.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.