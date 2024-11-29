Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/29/24

Thursday the weather was terrible and if anyone went fishing for anything except striped bass, some of those guys ain’t right in the head I know because I used to be one of those guys, they need to see a therapist.

The tackle shops that I usually call were closing early so I am writing this report early so I can enjoy my family when they arrive from New Jersey and Virginia Beach.

If you live in the coastal area of Maryland and Delaware and you fish and are looking for something to be thankful for, be thankful that you live in the coastal area of Maryland and Delaware. You can be fishing in fresh or saltwater within a short drive from anywhere in the area and stand a reasonable chance of catching something. There are free boat ramps and fishing piers in Delaware as well as 13 artificial reef sites. Captain Monty has built reef sites out of Ocean City, Maryland since the state didn’t do so.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.