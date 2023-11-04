Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/3/23

Friday was a beautiful day and the weekend looks wonderful so get out and do some fishing.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported that Cindy Popovich caught her very first flounder on a recent trip to ocean structure. Every boat that went to the ocean on Friday came back with lots of fish. That included the Katydid, the Jay Sea II, the Grizzly and the Surface Tension. While black sea bass were the primary catch, the anglers also caught bluefish, porgies, flounder and triggerfish.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said some small striped bass have been caught on bucktails along the southside between the bridge and the end of the campground. Tog continue to be taken on sand fleas and green crabs.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Deanna said the Judy V had a good number of sea bass on her all-day trip as did the Captain Ike. A boat was on her way in with a bigeye and a swordfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.