Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/30/24

I am happy to report that not everybody went shopping on Black Friday. Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that five or six private boats ran for bluefin tuna in spite of the small craft advisory. They found success with bluefins in the 150 to 200-pound class. I’d say that was worth a little spray from those three to four-foot seas.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Rob and Cole Hutchison along with Captain Doug Stopeta landed a 182-pound bluefin on the Blue Hen after a 45-minute fight. They caught the big tuna on bait they bought from Lewes Harbour Marina. This is the first bluefin I have recorded that was caught on bait. Most have been taken on Joe Shute lures trolled around where there is good sign of tuna.

Old Inlet told us they had no reports from the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.