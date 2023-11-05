Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/4/23

Saturday was another great day and lots of fish were caught.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the fishing report was excellent. The Katydid was back at the cleaning table by noon with a boat limit of sea bass. The Jay Sea II was not far behind with sea bass, triggerfish and tog. Several private boats fished bay structure and caught tog, triggerfish and trout.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was nothing has changed. The Inlet is still giving up lots of small tog with a few keepers on sand fleas and green crab. A couple of larger striped bass have been caught at night from the jetties on bucktails, sand fleas and live eels.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Fair Chase brought in 2 bigeye tuna with the largest weighing 141 pounds. They also had 3 swordfish with the largest weighing 129 pounds. Those fish were caught in the Baltimore Canyon on Friday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.