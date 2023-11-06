Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/5/23

Sunday was just as nice as you could ask for in early November. Fishing was good if you were in the right place with the right bait.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid was in the right place with right bait as usual, and came back from ocean structure with sea bass and flounder. The Surface Tension had tog from the Outer Wall.

No one answered the phone at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, but I don’t think I would be going to far out on a limb if I reported that tog were caught out of the Inlet rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. Wilker Restoration caught two keeper tog at the Coast Guard Wall.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was good sea bass action at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef with both sea bass and flounder taken on Sunday. David Quigley fished the Old Grounds and caught over 20 trout to 3 pounds plus some sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.