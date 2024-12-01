Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 12/01/24

Saturday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean and Lewes Harbour Marina reported no boats sailed from their docks.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there were quite a few folks fishing for tog at Indian River Inlet. Unfortunately, if they caught anything they didn’t let anyone at the shop know about it.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us one private boat braved the cold and windy conditions and was rewarded with a 205-pound bluefin.

Paul Charles caught a 65 and a 171-pound bluefin on Monday and a 183 pounder on Wednesday.

This will be the last fishing report for 2024. We will do more if the stripers show up or if there is important fishing news. I truly enjoy reporting to you of all the good fishing news of which there has been precious little in 2024. Let’s hope for better weather in 2025.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.