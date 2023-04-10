Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-10-23

I hope everyone enjoyed a Happy Easter, or they are having a joyous Passover or Ramadan. As far as fishing on Sunday, I could not find much to report about. The only shop that answered the phone was Lewes Harbour Marina and they said the only activity they saw were boats filling up with fuel to go out on Monday. Let’s hope the tog are hungry.

I did see a post on Facebook that the Sea Jay II was back in the water at Anglers Dock and ready to go after tog. She has passed all the Coast Guard inspections and has some new equipment so she will be even more efficient than ever.

We have ever improving weather this week and I certainly hope to hear that some flounder have been caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and the Indian River Bay. I am looking forward to trying Indian River Inlet for shad during incoming water and perhaps a long-shot rockfish at night.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.