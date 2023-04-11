Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-11-23

Monday began on the chilly side and then the wind came up out of the east. The end result was not many folks fishing and those that did fish had slim pickins.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported the Katydid ran for tog and came back with 18.

At Old Inlet Bait and tackle the report was nothing to report.

I did get an interesting report from Virginia where a 12-inch tog originally tagged by Dr. Ken Neill on March 23, 2013 at the Morgan Wreck, was recaptured by Mr. Wally Veal on January 22, 2017 and measured 16 inches. The last recapture was on March 26, 2023 at the Triangle Wreck, part of the same complex as the Morgan Wreck, and measured 22 inches. This set a new record of 3,655 days at large for a Virginia tagged fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.