Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4/11/25

Thursday was another cold and windy day. Believe it or not, but with southeast winds at 15 knots with gusts to 20 there was no small craft advisories because NOAA Weather only called for 3-foot seas.

At the Delaware Lightship Buoy the wind was blowing at 17.5 knots with gusts to 21.4. The water temperature was 47.8 and the wind chill was 38.7 degrees. The wave height was running at 3.9 feet. And you wonder why no boats left the dock.

In spite of the weather, some people have caught a few fish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle saw a photo from a customer who caught a few bluefish near Fenwick Island. They also reported that tog in the 18 to 19-inch class are still being caught from Indian River Inlet on green crabs and shrimp.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.