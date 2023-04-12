Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-12-23

Tuesday was warmer than Monday and Wednesday is supposed to be warmer than Tuesday, but so far, the weather has not improved the fishing.

Up in New Castle County, Ed O’Donnell fished early on Tuesday morning at the fly fishing only section of White Clay Creek. He said conditions were very good and he hooked 12 rainbow trout bringing eight to the net. He used the ever-popular green weenie, the orange egg and the hares ear nymph.

At Taylored Tackle in Seaford the report was good white perch fishing in the Nanticoke River with big fish averaging around a pound on bloodworms. Bass fishing has been good in Chipman’s and Horsey ponds.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had about 20 tog with Robert Baxley taking the pool with a 9-pounder.

Fish in OC reported tog into double digits from the Fish Bound and lots of small rockfish at the Route 50 Bridge.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.