Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-13-23

The weather kept getting better on Wednesday and so did the fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had a boat limit of 28 big tog with three Delaware Citations. I hope to have their names tomorrow.

David Palencar caught an 11-pound black drum on a clam from the beach, although he did not say which beach, on Wednesday.

Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle reported that Michelle and Jeff Taylor from Greenbackville, Virginia caught a 22 and a 46-pound black drum from the beach at Chincoteague, Virginia.

Scott Lenox from Fish in OC reported on an excellent day at Wachapreague, Virginia. He and Dale Timmons with Joey Makowski fished with Captain Brian Behe of Buffalo Hunter Guide Service to put a limit of flounder to 21.5 inches in the boat. The Deadly Tackle Deadly Double in orange with Otter Tails, Gulp or minnows was the hot setup. Joey was high hook

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.