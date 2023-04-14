Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-14-23

Fish were caught on Thursday, but not in the numbers I had hoped. Still no flounder from Indian River Bay or the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and few if any black drum from the surf.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic reported on good white perch fishing from the Woodland Beach Pier with bloodworms the best bait. He also mentioned small and large rockfish on cut bunker caught along the shoreline from Augustine Beach to Woodland Beach.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle told me a few black drum were caught on clams from Broadkill Beach. A couple of small rockfish were caught on bloodworms along with good numbers of nice white perch.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had 20 tog on Thursday fishing on ocean structure.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle we learned that Ryan Kieban caught a monster white perch weighing 2 pounds, 4 ounces on a jig at Pot Net’s Bayside.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.