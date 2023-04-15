Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-15-23

I have been looking forward to Friday all week. I would finally have time for some shad fishing at Indian River Inlet. I should have stayed home. I got there right at 2:00 PM to catch the last two hours of the incoming current. I rigged up as always with a Stingsilver ahead of a shad dart and I fished from my usual spot just west of the inlet bridge. Everyone around me caught shad at a steady pace. I caught nothing. Same spot, same rig, same current that have been good to me in the past proved to be evil on Friday. Of course, there were at least a half-dozen friends there to enjoy my shame. I will be back!

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and tackle said at least one black drum was caught from the beach across from his shop.

The Jay Sea II and a few private boats had tog out of Anglers Marina in Lewes. I have seen several reports from the Outer Wall and they were not encouraging.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.