Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 4-16-23

Saturday was an interesting weather day. We had warms sunshine and cold rain often at the same time. My grandfather used to say when it rained and the sun was shining the Devil was beating his wife. The poor woman got a terrible beating on Saturday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a few private boats fished on Saturday, but if they caught anything they did not bring the fish back to the marina. The three gentlemen that had citations on the Katydid earlier this week were Jim Nickles, 75, with a 12-pound tog. Ben Cavaliere, 76, with an 11.48 pounder and Mark Brown, the youngster in the group at 61, with his 12.62-pound Delaware Citation.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the Indian River Inlet produced plenty of shad on Saturday during incoming current. Keeper tog were caught on sand fleas and the first keeper flounder was taken from the rocks on a live minnow.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.